Birmingham Police looking for 21-year-old man

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in a missing persons case.

Luis Enrique Martinez Salgado, 21, was last seen by his family via FaceTime on May 20, 2022. His location was unknown. Salgado is known to drive a Tan 2005 Chevrolet with Alabama tag number 1BJ3678.

His family is concerned and believe he may be at risk of harming himself. If you have any information on Salgado’s whereabouts please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8413 or 911.

