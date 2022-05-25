Birmingham homicide victim identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham May 23 has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m.

Birmingham Police are investigating Westbrook’s death.

No suspects are in custody.

