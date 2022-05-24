Woman seriously injured after being struck in potential shootout in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting in Gate City on May 23, 2022.

This happened in the 6900 block of 66th Street South. Officers arrived on the scene, and found an elderly woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that the woman was inside of her home when she was struck after a shootout on the street. So far, no one is in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Birmingham Police, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

