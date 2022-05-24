What you need to know so you can cast your vote

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Primary day is almost upon us so what do you need to know before you cast your vote? As you likely know, the polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24. You will need a photo ID, and you’ll need to show up to the right place to cast your vote.

You can’t just assume it is the same place you always go, as there have been some changes. The Pelham Rec Center for example is no longer a voting precinct. In fact the only place voting will happen in Pelham is the Pelham Civic Center. Still, if you live in Pelham that doesn’t necessarily mean that is where you vote.

The Secretary of State now stressing it is important to check online prior to heading out to the polls.

“If you have any questions about whether or not you are properly registered, if you are in-active, if you are active status, if you are not sure where your polling location is, If you are not sure who is on you ballot, you can visit out website alabamavotes.gov. Or you can download the mobile at vote for Alabama and you can check out all of that information,” said Secretary of State John Merrill.

Polls again open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain open for 12 hours. The Secretary of States office has voter turnout projections hovering around 30% at the moment and we will of course be bringing you all the information as numbers roll in on Primary Day. You can click here to find out all the information you need to know.

