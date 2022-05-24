Salvation Army temporarily closing Anniston family store

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army in Anniston has announced it will temporarily close it’s family store to reevaluate the property’s location.

Major Ray Jackson says the objective of the evaluation is to ensure the Family Store is ideally located to its donors and customers.

“Because our store profits are invested back into our community, the right location is critical to the store’s success and our services to the community.”

Jackson says they hope to reopen family stores in the fall, however The Salvation Army offices will remain open and continue to provide social service support and food assistance to the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.