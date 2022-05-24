LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Salvation Army temporarily closing Anniston family store

On Tuesday WHSV spoke with two former shelter employees who made allegations to get their...
On Tuesday WHSV spoke with two former shelter employees who made allegations to get their reactions to the leadership change.(WHSV)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army in Anniston has announced it will temporarily close it’s family store to reevaluate the property’s location.

Major Ray Jackson says the objective of the evaluation is to ensure the Family Store is ideally located to its donors and customers.

“Because our store profits are invested back into our community, the right location is critical to the store’s success and our services to the community.”

Jackson says they hope to reopen family stores in the fall, however The Salvation Army offices will remain open and continue to provide social service support and food assistance to the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
First Alert Desk Ensley
Heavy police presence in Ensley
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide in Riverside.
Riverside mayor mourning family involved in triple murder-suicide
Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.
Officials with the Jefferson County School District have confirmed that a body was found on the...
Law enforcement investigating after body found at Minor Community School

Latest News

Marcedes Turner
Man arrested in connection to Tuscaloosa gas station shooting
Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you...
DECISION 2022: Alabama’s primary candidate profiles | Sample ballots | Polling locations
Handling human trafficking cases
More Tuscaloosa groups interested in fighting human trafficking after victim rescued
Handling human trafficking cases
Handling human trafficking cases