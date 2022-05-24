LawCall
Person shot, killed while driving in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating after discovering a person in a crashed SUV had been shot to death Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to 135 54th St N following a ShotSpotter alert around 10:50 p.m. They arrived to find a SUV that had crashed into a utility pole. They determined that the driver had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case, is asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

