LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Tuscaloosa gas station shooting

Marcedes Turner
Marcedes Turner(Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is in custody and police are searching for another following a gas station shooting yesterday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

It happened around 4:50 p.m.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at 2000 block of East Skyland Blvd.

Upon arrival they located a person who had been shot and was in the process of driving themselves to the hospital.

A man identified as 35-year-old Marcedes Turner approached officers at the scene and told them he had been involved in the shooting and surrendered a weapon.

After investigation officers learned that three males got into an argument over an earlier incident.

Turner was charged with Attempted Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

An additional person is being sought in the incident. 

If anyone has information on the shooting they are encouraged to contact Tuscaloosa Police or the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
First Alert Desk Ensley
Heavy police presence in Ensley
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide in Riverside.
Riverside mayor mourning family involved in triple murder-suicide
Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.
Officials with the Jefferson County School District have confirmed that a body was found on the...
Law enforcement investigating after body found at Minor Community School

Latest News

Primary elections in Alabama are quickly approaching, and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you...
DECISION 2022: Alabama’s primary candidate profiles | Sample ballots | Polling locations
On Tuesday WHSV spoke with two former shelter employees who made allegations to get their...
Salvation Army temporarily closing Anniston family store
Handling human trafficking cases
More Tuscaloosa groups interested in fighting human trafficking after victim rescued
Handling human trafficking cases
Handling human trafficking cases