Man arrested in connection to Tuscaloosa gas station shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is in custody and police are searching for another following a gas station shooting yesterday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

It happened around 4:50 p.m.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at 2000 block of East Skyland Blvd.

Upon arrival they located a person who had been shot and was in the process of driving themselves to the hospital.

A man identified as 35-year-old Marcedes Turner approached officers at the scene and told them he had been involved in the shooting and surrendered a weapon.

After investigation officers learned that three males got into an argument over an earlier incident.

Turner was charged with Attempted Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm.

An additional person is being sought in the incident.

If anyone has information on the shooting they are encouraged to contact Tuscaloosa Police or the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.