Greene County EMS Interim Director resigns

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A big surprise in Greene County happened on May 23. The head of the EMS board announced that EMS interim director Zac Bolding resigned.

Bolding’s resignation letter comes days after he sent a letter to the board, indicating he would have to temporarily suspend the county’s only ambulance service on May 20 at 6:00 p.m. That letter did not sit well with a lot of people. The service was not cancelled. Chris Jones has been named acting supervisor.

“He voluntarily resigned about 15 minutes before the meeting started. He brought me his resignation.”

Bryan: “Did he say why?”

“No, he did not say why but he did put some stuff in the resignation letter I don’t want to discuss at this time. We’re going to meet with appointed authorities to see how far we can go with the money we have and will seek other funding,” said Greene County EMS Board Chairman Joe Powell.

Part of that search for new funding also includes a commitment from congresswoman Terri Sewell, who plans to help formulate a long range plan for sustainable funding.

WBRC was unable to reach Bolding for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.