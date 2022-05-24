LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Greene County EMS Interim Director resigns

Greene County interim EMS director resigns on Monday
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A big surprise in Greene County happened on May 23. The head of the EMS board announced that EMS interim director Zac Bolding resigned.

Bolding’s resignation letter comes days after he sent a letter to the board, indicating he would have to temporarily suspend the county’s only ambulance service on May 20 at 6:00 p.m. That letter did not sit well with a lot of people. The service was not cancelled. Chris Jones has been named acting supervisor.

“He voluntarily resigned about 15 minutes before the meeting started. He brought me his resignation.”

Bryan: “Did he say why?”

“No, he did not say why but he did put some stuff in the resignation letter I don’t want to discuss at this time. We’re going to meet with appointed authorities to see how far we can go with the money we have and will seek other funding,” said Greene County EMS Board Chairman Joe Powell.

Part of that search for new funding also includes a commitment from congresswoman Terri Sewell, who plans to help formulate a long range plan for sustainable funding.

WBRC was unable to reach Bolding for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide in Riverside.
Riverside mayor mourning family involved in triple murder-suicide
First Alert Desk Ensley
Heavy police presence in Ensley
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather at times this week
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather at times this week

Latest News

Birmingham PD investigating homicide at 60th Street Ensley
Source: WBRC video
What you need to know so you can cast your vote
One suspect in custody after shooting in Tuscaloosa
One suspect in custody after shooting in Tuscaloosa
The World Games, the City of Birmingham, and the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority...
World Games introduces “Ride the Line” shuttle service for fans