Gov. Kay Ivey running for re-election in 2022 Primary

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sara Hampton and WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Primary elections are underway.

Voting polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. on May 24, 2022.

Current Governor Kay Ivey (R) is running for re-election. The other Republican candidates include: Linda Blanchard, Robert “Lew” Burdette, Stacy George, Tim James, Donald Jones, Dean Odle, Dave Thomas, and Dean Young.

The Democratic candidates include: Yolanda Flowers, Patricia Jamieson, Arthur Kennedy, Chad “Chig” Martin, Malika Sanders-Fortier, and Doug Smith.

Gov. Ivey raised a historic amount of money, more than $9 million in cash donations this election season. She must lock in 50 percent of the vote to secure the nomination.

The watch party for Ivey is being held at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery.

Ivey was first elected governor in 2018. Before becoming governor, Ivey served as lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2017, and as state treasurer from 2003 to 2011.

Primary run-off elections will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

