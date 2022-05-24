Gas station owners can set prices as high as they want; price gouging only illegal during State of Emergency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Small relief coming from Alabama gas prices, experts say the state has hit a small plateau. The state average is $4.32 as of Monday, May 23 and that is only one penny up from the day before.

The Alabama Attorney General’s office tells WBRC that price gouging is only illegal if we are in a state of emergency, which has not been declared, so gas station owners can price fuel however they want.

Clay Ingram with AAA said he has seen stations charging as much as $4.75 and prices can vary by 50 cents a gallon across the state. Ingram said try to never pay more than the state average, or stay as close too it as possible. He said stations charging 20 to 30 cents more than the average could be trying to rake in the profits, even though it isn’t illegal to do so. Ingram said you just have to not buy it at that price to help force prices lower.

Ingram said even though they’re is a small plateau right now, gas will likely go up again.

“I don’t think we are going to see any $5 prices anytime soon,” Ingram said. “we are a long way from that and I don’t think the market would bear that kind of price point. Even for a loan individual station that was testing the water to see what they would sell, I don’t think they would sell much at all at five dollars or more.”

Ingram said if you notice most of the gas stations near your work or house are all priced the same, they might be owned by the same company and searching for a locally owned or smaller stations could help you find cheaper prices.

