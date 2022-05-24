First Alert for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the morning out warm and muggy with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. Winds remain light around 5 mph, and we can’t rule out the potential for patchy fog in a few spots this morning before 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy and mostly dry before 5 AM. We are watching some showers and storms in parts of southwest Alabama that will likely shift to the north this morning giving us a chance for some showers after 7 AM. If you plan on voting today, you might want to grab the umbrella. The big story today is the arrival of a warm front to our south. It will move northwards and enhance our rain chances this afternoon along and south of I-20/59. Storms that develop today have the potential to become strong and severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - for areas along and south of I-20. The main threats will be strong winds up to 40-60 mph, frequent lightning, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Rain chance today around 50-60%. Just remember that if you hear thunder or see lightning, go inside! Monitor our First Alert Weather App for updates. Temperatures will likely stay in the 70s around 7-8 PM with a chance for scattered showers and storms.

Scattered to Widespread Storms Possible Wednesday: The next couple of days we will be watching a cold front that will approach the Southeast. Tomorrow the cold front will remain to our west, but storms will likely develop ahead of the front tomorrow afternoon and evening. We’ll start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with a small chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 60s with muggy conditions. We should stay mostly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Storms that develop tomorrow could become strong or possibly severe. Strong winds and hail will be the main threat. Storms will also be able to produce heavy rainfall so isolated flash flooding can’t be completely ruled out. Just make sure you have ways to receive critical weather information in case storms become strong.

Next Big Thing: The long-awaited cold front will finally move into Central Alabama Thursday. A weakening line of showers and storms could be moving into Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This system will be a slow mover, so rain will become likely for us Thursday. Plan for widespread showers and storms Thursday with temperatures remaining below average with many of us staying in the 70s. A few storms could become strong and severe as the cold front moves through the area. Main threats will likely be strong winds and hail. Rain should start to move out of Central Alabama Thursday night leaving us mostly dry Friday.

Cool and Mostly Dry Friday: Once the cold front moves through our area Thursday night, we will trend significantly drier Friday. We could see wrap around moisture produce light, spotty showers for parts of North Alabama Friday afternoon. Friday will likely end up partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. High temperatures are forecast to remain below average with many of us in the upper 70s. I’ll introduce a 10-20% chance for a stray shower, but I would not cancel any outdoor plans.

Dry and Warm Weekend: The Memorial Day Weekend forecast is looking nice if you have any outdoor plans. Saturday will start off cool and dry with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will end up a little warmer and slightly muggier as winds shift from the north to the south. We will likely see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday will end up hot and a little muggy with highs approaching 90°F. Next week doesn’t look as wet as this week. We’ll likely introduce isolated rain chances next Wednesday- Friday with highs in the lower 90s. The heat will return!

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.