Community Food Bank impacted by Jif Peanut Butter recall

Food banks sort through peanut butter supplies
By Chasity Maxie
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is taking precautions tonight making sure it doesn’t have any jars of the Jif’s recalled peanut butter.

Food quality is top priority at the Food Bank at any time, but it’s especially important when there is a nationwide food recall like the one Jif issued late last week.

Peanut butter is a popular item at the Food Bank and there is plenty of it on hand.

That’s because it’s versatile, inexpensive and a good source of protein.

But in addition to checking expiration dates, employees and volunteers are taking a closer look at labels making sure they don’t match lot numbers of Jif’s recalled products.

And they have their hands full because the Food Bank just completed a huge donation event.

“About two weeks ago we had Stamp Out Hunger with the National Letter Carriers Association where people left food at their mailboxes, and we brought in over 100,000 pounds of food, which is amazing, but all that food has to get sorted and there was a lot of peanut butter in there. So, again, we’re just making sure we’re checking dates, and we’re checking the vin numbers, and making sure people are safe,” said Interim Executive Director for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Nicole Williams.

The Food Bank works with 260 other agencies in 12 counties, and information was sent to those organizations to ensure they’re also double checking the labels.

And of course, if you’re planning to donate anything to the Food Bank, be sure to check for expirations dates as well those recalled numbers, which we have on the WBRC news app.

