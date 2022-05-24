Birmingham Police say two children were shot while playing with a gun, stress importance of gun safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - May 23 was another violent night in the City of Birmingham with a total of eight people shot.

Two people died, and two small children were among those injured.

It’s a sad reminder to parents and caregivers to safely store your guns and keep them out of children’s reach.

Birmingham police said that shooting was accidental—the result of a four-year-old and a one-year-old playing with a gun.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at a home in the 2000 block of Avenue V in Ensley around 12:30 a.m. on May 24, where a four-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl had been shot.

“And upon arrival, we were met with family members who had both children at that time inside of a car outside of the residence in which the actual incident took place,” said Public Information Officer for the Birmingham Police Department, Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin.

Sgt. Mauldin said the little boy somehow got ahold of the gun and shot himself in the hand and the little girl in the backside.

Both were rushed to Children’s Hospital and thankfully are expected to be okay, but it serves as a tragic reminder of what can happen when guns aren’t secured.

“The sole responsibility of keeping our children safe lies on the parents and the guardians. So, we encourage all of our gunowners to be responsible gunowners and do things that will safeguard your children from obtaining the weapons first and foremost,” Sgt. Mauldin explained.

He said there are several safety measures gunowners can take, including getting free gun locks from the police department, storing guns in safe, and placing unloaded guns where children can’t easily access them.

And he said to be mindful of what’s being stored near your gun.

If candy and toys around, consider a new location.

“And just be mindful that just because you can own a firearm, that doesn’t mean everybody should. We have to be responsible gunowners and safeguard our children from the things that can be harmful outside of our own ambitions and what we may choose and what we may want to have, that may not be the best decision if you know you don’t have the resources to keep that weapon safe or that child safe,” Sgt. Mauldin said.

He added that it’s never too early to teach children about gun safety finding age-appropriate ways to warn them about the dangers of playing with guns.

So far, no charges have been filed against the parents of the four and one-year-olds, but the case will be reviewed and sent to the District Attorney’s for further review.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.