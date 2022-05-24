LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Authorities investigating triple murder-suicide in Riverside

Four dead in Riverside murder-suicide
By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide that happened in Riverside on May 23.

Riverside Police Chief Jake Heath says officers responded to a call of a suicidal male around 10:00 a.m. at a home on Depot Street.

Once they arrived on the scene they found 54-year-old William Vance holding a handgun and threatening to kill himself.

“Billy was sitting on the porch with his gun in his hand and of course, they tried to talk it away from him,” says Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup. “But he wasn’t doing. One of the officers went inside to check on the kids. While he was in there without a snap of a finger Billy pulled the gun up and shot himself.”

When law enforcement entered the home they found the bodies of three female victims. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office believes Vance is responsible for shooting and killing his wife 51-year-old Florence Vance and their 13 and 16-year-old daughters.

Mayor Jessup says the city is home to about 2,000 people and everyone knows each other.

“These are people that everybody knew and everybody loved,” says Mayor Jessup. “Florence, the mother, was very involved in school. Two beautiful daughters Cara and Samantha. Billy was a squared away guy. They paid attention, they were involved in the community. It’s so out of character. It’s blowing everybody’s mind.”

Investigators are still working to determine what led to this murder-suicide. Information is limited but officials did recover a letter from the scene.

“Billy did leave a note, but that note has not been released,” says Mayor Jessup. “Not even to me. Because they don’t want this to get out. They want to get with the family first. Florence’s parents are in New York and they’re coming in, and the family may not want this released.”

Both teenage girls attended school in the Pell City School system. Mayor Jessup says their bus driver stopped by his office yesterday in disbelief about what happened.

“She had tears in her eyes. She was in love with these two daughters that rode her bus,” says Mayor Jessup. “Cara was the quieter one, she was the younger one. Samantha was just a bundle of joy. Samantha placed third in the state in archery competition this spring for Pell City High School. They hugged their bus driver’s neck Friday when they got off the bus and said we won’t have to be back till next year. They had a little party there and now they’re gone.”

The Pell City School system released this statement:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide in Riverside.
Riverside mayor mourning family involved in triple murder-suicide
First Alert Desk Ensley
Heavy police presence in Ensley
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather at times this week
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather at times this week

Latest News

District lines are redrawn every ten years after the U.S. Census.
Redistricting might have impacted you, how to find out
Thousands of pounds of infant formula arrives in US, but moms won’t see a difference on the...
Thousands of pounds of infant formula arrives in US, but moms won’t see a difference on the shelves yet
Gas station owners can set prices as high as they want; price gouging only illegal during State of Emergency
Investigators in Cullman County are trying to figure out how and why a woman was killed by her...
Investigators: Woman killed after attacked by multiple dogs in Cullman County
First election Tuesday since census redistricting
First election Tuesday since census redistricting