LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler enters rehab after relapse

Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State...
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith performs during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Rock group Aerosmith announced Tuesday that frontman Steven Tyler has relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program.

In a tweet, Aerosmith said Tyler entered the treatment program “to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The band said they will be canceling the first set of their Las Vegas residency dates in June and July while Tyler “focuses on his recovery and well-being.”

Aerosmith’s next residency in Las Vegas is set for Sept. 14, and the band is still scheduled to perform in Maine and Massachusetts earlier that month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
First Alert Desk Ensley
Heavy police presence in Ensley
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide in Riverside.
Riverside mayor mourning family involved in triple murder-suicide
Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.
Officials with the Jefferson County School District have confirmed that a body was found on the...
Law enforcement investigating after body found at Minor Community School

Latest News

Myles Phillips is in the St. Clair County Jail without bond.
1 arrested in homicide Tuesday morning in Moody
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
US to end Russia’s ability to pay international investors
A teen from Milwaukee drowns in Lake Michigan as officials warn of lifeguard shortage in the...
Milwaukee teen drowns; officials warn of lifeguard shortage
Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal homes
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol rioter draped in Confederate flag gets 33 months