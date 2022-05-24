LawCall
2 small children injured overnight in suspected accidental shooting

2 children shot in Birmingham
2 children shot in Birmingham(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two small children were injured in what police believe was an accidental shooting at a home in Ensley overnight.

It happened around midnight. Police were dispatched to a home in the 2000 Block of Avenue V. When they arrived they found a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl wounded by gunfire. They were both transported to Children’s of Alabama.

The 4-year-old’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The 1-year-old’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

The children are believed to be related and Investigators say the shooting was the result of one of the children “playing” with the gun. Adults were home at the time according to police.

An investigation is currently underway.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

