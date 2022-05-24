LawCall
Advertisement

1 arrested in deadly shooting in Moody

Myles Phillips is in the St. Clair County Jail without bond.
Myles Phillips is in the St. Clair County Jail without bond.(St. Clair County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Ralph Earl Williams. He was 58.

Around 2:37 a.m. the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office along with Margaret Police received a call of a possible shooting at 7365 Old Acton Road in Moody,

When they got to the scene authorities found the victim’s body.

Myles Hope Phillips, 21, of Moody was arrested and is in the St. Clair County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

