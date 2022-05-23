LawCall
World Games introduces “Ride the Line” shuttle service for fans

The World Games, the City of Birmingham, and the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority announced a new free shuttle system that will take fans to World Games events.(PRNewswire)
By WBRC Staff and Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games, the City of Birmingham, and the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority announced a new free shuttle system that will take fans to World Games events.

The transportation plan, called “Ride the Line”, will hold different routes to get fans to sport venues and events.

“I applaud all of our partners who have diligently worked to develop Ride the Line, which will be a key component in making The World Games experience a success,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The transit service will be available from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. during the World Games.

For more information regarding the shuttle service, click here.

The World Games, the City of Birmingham, and the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority announced a new free shuttle system that will take fans to World Games events.(The World Games)

