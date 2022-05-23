LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a multiple-dog attack in Cullman County on May 22.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick says 57-year-old Ronda Persall is identified as the victim.

Kilpatrick says Persall was attacked by multiple dogs sometime around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. She was pronounced dead when the coroner arrived on scene around 3 a.m. The attack happened in her neighborhood in the Jones Chapel community.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather at times this week
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather at times this week
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide in Riverside.
Riverside mayor mourning family involved in triple murder-suicide
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65 South
BPD: Person killed after being struck on I-65

Latest News

Major economic project coming to North Tuscaloosa
Major economic project coming to North Tuscaloosa
Graduating high school during a global pandemic
Graduating high school during a global pandemic
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
West Al foodbank asking for help
West Alabama Food Bank seeks funding to move to new location