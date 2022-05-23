Tuscaloosa County Commission approves one-time bonus for retirees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Commission voted in favor of paying $172,500 in retirement bonuses to former county employees.

The money will come from Tuscaloosa County’s general fund. Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson says the Alabama state legislature allowed for one-time bonuses for some county employees during the last legislative session. More than 320 Tuscaloosa County employees are eligible to get the one-time bonus. That includes a mix of state employees under Tuscaloosa County’s retirement system and others who worked under the county commission.

Judge Robertson said many of those folks need more money because of rising inflation costs.

“The Commission needed to agree to that and authorize the payments from the county fund for the retirees of Tuscaloosa County. Which we did unanimously. Given the times that we are in, getting a bonus, a little help for retirees, we were glad to do that,” Judge Robertson said.

Those payments will go out in October after Tuscaloosa County’s new fiscal years starts. The payouts would be based on a calculation of how many years the employee worked under the Tuscaloosa County Commission.

