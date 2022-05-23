Redistricting might have impacted you, how to find out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - District lines are redrawn every ten years after the U.S. Census. For many people, nothing changes, but for Jessica Powers, everything did.

“All my districting changed. So my Congressional District, so now I am in Gary Palmer’s district... the State House and the State Senate,” said Powers, who lives in Birmingham’s Highland Park neighborhood.

Powers was unaware her districts changed, until her neighbor told her.

She was expecting some sort of official notification, but WBRC found out, state law does not require one.

“The law of the State of Alabama says when your precinct changes, you’re to be notified through a voter notification card, but only if your precinct changes, not necessarily if a district that you reside in changes,” said Barry Stephenson, Chairman, Jefferson County Board of Registrars.

Stephenson is responsible for managing elections in Jefferson County. While state law only requires notification when precincts change, Stephenson said every ten years, Jefferson County sends every registered voter their file.

“We’re covering all our bases in Jefferson County so one, everyone is informed where they should go vote on the 24th, and two, its all their district information,” explained Stephenson.

Powers got her voter file in the mail a few days after speaking with WBRC. She pointed out that while it includes her updated districts, it doesn’t alert her to any changes.

“You want to have done your homework before you walk in there to vote,” said Powers.

To find your current district information, go to the Secretary of State’s website. Once on the the election page, click “My Voting Information.” Enter your name and date of birth in the appropriate sections and you’ll be directed to a page with your voter information, including your precincts and current districts.

The website also has sample ballots for every county so no matter where you live, you can review your ballot before heading to the polls on May 24.

