Rainy morning with drier conditions Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We ended up mostly dry yesterday thanks to a developing low off the Alabama and Florida Panhandle. Sinking air developed north of the low and limited our rain chances across the area. The area of low pressure moved inland overnight and is producing widespread showers across the state. This low will continue to track to the northeast today. First Alert Accutrack Satellite and Radar is showing plenty of rain across Central Alabama. Heaviest rainfall will likely remain south and east of Birmingham. Make sure you grab a rain jacket and an umbrella. Please allow extra time to get to work or school this morning as the roads will remain wet and slippery. Toi will have updates throughout the morning on your morning commute. Severe weather will likely remain to our east in parts of Georgia where a few warnings have been issued earlier this morning. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 60s and lower 70s with light winds. Plan for rain this morning tapering off by the late morning hours. West Alabama will trend drier by mid-morning with most of the rainfall out of east Alabama by noon. We will likely stay mostly cloudy this afternoon with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms developing. I’m not expecting any severe storms later today, but I can’t rule out a few storms producing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Temperatures today will end up significantly cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Parts of west Alabama could end up in the lower 80s. Winds will come in from the northwest this afternoon at 5-10 mph.

Scattered Storms Tuesday: We will likely start tomorrow morning mostly dry and mild with temperatures in the mid 60s. Patchy fog is a possibility, so use caution if you plan on being on the roads before 9 AM. We are looking at another surge of moisture to move in from the Gulf Coast tomorrow. It will likely give us another chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. We should end up mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. Rain chance around 50-60%. Storms that form tomorrow could become strong with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. If you plan on going out to vote and want to stay dry, you might want to go in the morning hours. Just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates.

Next Big Thing: The big story for this week is the arrival of a cold front Wednesday into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk - 1 out of 5 threat - for a few strong or severe storms during this period. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Plan for rain chances to ramp up Wednesday afternoon and evening with storms continuing into Thursday as the front slowly moves to the east. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon could briefly warm into the mid 80s. We will likely trend cooler Thursday thanks to cloud cover and high rain chances with highs in the upper 70s. Rainfall totals could end up around 1-3″ between now and Thursday evening. Drier conditions will likely move in Thursday night into Friday morning.

Drying Out Friday: Friday is looking like a beautiful and dry day. We could see a few clouds move through during the day Friday, but we will likely see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will end up near to slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Friday looks to be our best weather day of the week if you like dry and cooler weather.

Memorial Day Weekend: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be very nice! We should stay dry with plenty of sunshine over the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to start out cool with lows in the 50s Saturday and Sunday morning. Plan for cool mornings and warm afternoons. Highs Saturday are forecast to climb into the mid 80s. We could end up in the upper 80s Sunday. Humidity levels may slowly increase early next week as southerly flow returns across the region. Next week we could see small rain chances return next Tuesday and Wednesday.

