Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says

Upset by how long her order was taking, the woman went behind the counter and started throwing bottles and cups, according to authorities. (WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A pregnant woman from Florida is facing several charges after authorities say she threw a “violent tantrum” inside McDonald’s over the amount of time her order was taking.

Tianis Jones, 22, allegedly became enraged when her drive-thru order was taking too long Thursday at a McDonald’s in Lakeland, Florida.

Employees say Jones stormed into the restaurant, went behind the counter and started throwing bottles and cups. She caused about $100 in damages, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and misuse of 911.(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Grady Judd says she also called 911 to complain about her service.

“She dialed 911 and complained about her order at McDonald’s. So, things went from bad to worse,” he said. “Her sister tried to get her out of the McDonald’s. She wouldn’t do that. Instead, she continued on her rant and her rage.”

Before finally leaving the McDonald’s, Jones allegedly lifted up her shirt, exposing her belly to employees, and began twerking at them.

“You know, I don’t know what was wrong with her that night. I don’t know if she was, like, two fries short of a Happy Meal, or… she was short of a Happy Meal completely, but she created a McMess,” Judd said.

Jones was arrested Friday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. She is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and misuse of 911.

She told the 911 operator at the time of the incident that she is five months pregnant.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

