Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

The boy's mother and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after his body was found. They haven't yet been formally charged. (WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOUND, Minn. (AP) - Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb.

Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven’t yet been formally charged.

When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle.

Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart.
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released details about him or the circumstances of his death.(Source: Family photos, WCCO via CNN)

Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of his death.

Family members identified the victim to WCCO as Eli Hart and his mother as Julissa Thaler. They said Eli’s father was trying to win custody at the time of his death.

The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

