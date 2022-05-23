LawCall
One suspect in custody after shooting in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Skyland Boulevard around 4:56 p.m. on Monday May 23.

One suspect is in custody, but according to Tuscaloosa PD this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible.

Police say a 34-year-old man was transported to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot to the leg. The shooters ran from the scene, but one was quickly captured. According to police the incident followed an argument from another location earlier in the day.

We will keep this story updated as details are released.

