Major economic project coming to North Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major new economic development project is on the way to north Tuscaloosa. The location is just off New Watermelon Road and Rice Mine Road and it will take up practically every square inch of the four acre lot.

That plot of land that will soon become home to more than 200 residences, three major restaurants and a four story parking deck in the North River Commons. The project is worth $60 million dollars and one undertaken by local developer Andy Turner. Turner says the vision will fulfill an underserved area of Tuscaloosa when it comes to commercial retail and housing.

“We really started this vision with a community dream, bring people together to this area with family activities and surrounded by restaurants. Have your kids playing out with cornhole or horseshoe enjoying the fireplace while you eat dinner, outdoor dining and a nice gathering place,” said Andy Turner.

Andy Turner says this project has been nine months in the making. Construction begins in January of 2023 and it’ll take 18 months to get it all built.

