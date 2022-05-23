LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Major economic project coming to North Tuscaloosa

Major economic project coming to North Tuscaloosa
Major economic project coming to North Tuscaloosa(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major new economic development project is on the way to north Tuscaloosa. The location is just off New Watermelon Road and Rice Mine Road and it will take up practically every square inch of the four acre lot.

That plot of land that will soon become home to more than 200 residences, three major restaurants and a four story parking deck in the North River Commons. The project is worth $60 million dollars and one undertaken by local developer Andy Turner. Turner says the vision will fulfill an underserved area of Tuscaloosa when it comes to commercial retail and housing.

“We really started this vision with a community dream, bring people together to this area with family activities and surrounded by restaurants. Have your kids playing out with cornhole or horseshoe enjoying the fireplace while you eat dinner, outdoor dining and a nice gathering place,” said Andy Turner.

Andy Turner says this project has been nine months in the making. Construction begins in January of 2023 and it’ll take 18 months to get it all built.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather at times this week
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather at times this week
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide in Riverside.
Riverside mayor mourning family involved in triple murder-suicide
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65 South
BPD: Person killed after being struck on I-65

Latest News

Graduating high school during a global pandemic
Graduating high school during a global pandemic
Woman killed following multiple-dog attack in Cullman Co.
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
West Al foodbank asking for help
West Alabama Food Bank seeks funding to move to new location