Locals have chance to be part of the World Games on Hype Squad

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The hype is real for the World Games!

The games are looking for volunteers to join the Hype Squad!

If you are 16 and older, you can try out for this team which will toss t-shirts, hold hand signs, star cheers, dance and hang with mascots during the world games in July.

Tryouts are this week at Homewood High School on May 26 at 5:00 p.m. and May 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Those wishing to try out only need to pick one time frame. To sign up click here.

Auditions for World Games Hype Squad (The World Games)

