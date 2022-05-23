Law enforcement investigating after body found at Minor Community School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County School District have confirmed that a body was found on the campus of Minor Community School on May 23, 2022.

In a letter to parents, Minor Community School principal Dr. Mark Nixon said the person was discovered on the walking track at the school, which is a route students use to walk home. When the body was found, a teacher escorted students to take a different walk, and students didn’t realize what they were seeing.

So far, there’s no word on the person’s cause of death, but school officials do not believe foul play was involved.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

