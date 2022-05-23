DECISION 2022: Alabama’s primary candidate profiles | Sample ballots | Polling locations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Primary elections in Alabama will happen Tuesday, May 24 and WSFA 12 News wants to keep you informed about who the candidates are and what platform they’re running on.
We’ve conducted profile reports on a number of candidates running in the state’s gubernatorial and Senate races, as well as many local offices, such as that of county sheriff.
Each profile highlights the candidate and important issues on their platform.
GETTING YOU READY TO VOTE
U.S. Senate race profiles:
Republican Primary
Aired May 9, 2022
- 6 p.m. featured Lillie Boddie and Katie Britt
- 10 p.m. featured Mo Brooks
Air May 10, 2022
- 6 p.m. featured Karla DuPriest and Mike Durant
- 10 p.m. featured Jake Schafer
Democratic Primary
Aired May 11, 2022
- 5 p.m. featured Will Boyd
- 6 p.m. featured Brandaun Dean
- 10 p.m. featured Lanny Jackson
Alabama gubernatorial race profiles:
Republican Primary
Aired May 12, 2022
- 6 p.m. featured Lindy Blanchard
- 10 p.m. featured Lew Burdette
Aired May 13, 2022
- 6 p.m. featured Stacy George and Kay Ivey
- 10 p.m. featured Tim James
Aired May 16, 2022
- 6 p.m. featured Donald Jones
- 10 p.m. featured Dean Odle
May 17, 2022
- 6 p.m. featured Dave Thomas
- 10 p.m. featured Dean Young
Democratic Primary
Aired May 18, 2022
- 6 p.m. featured Yolanda Flowers
- 10 p.m. featured Patricia Jamieson
Aired May 19, 2022
- 6 p.m. featured Arthur Kennedy
- 10 p.m. featured Chad “Chig” Martin
May 20, 2022
- 6 p.m. featured Malika Sander-Fortier
- 10 p.m. featured Doug “New Blue” Smith
Additional races from around WSFA 12 News viewing area:
State Auditor - 3 Republicans running for Alabama state auditor
Autauga County Sheriff - 3 Republicans running for Autauga County sheriff
Covington County Sheriff - Covington County sheriff faces predecessor in re-election bid
Dallas County Sheriff - Law enforcement veterans face off in race for Dallas County sheriff
District Attorney - 2 Republicans run for 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney seat
Montgomery School Board (District 2) - Weil, Portis vying for Montgomery school board’s District 2 seat
Montgomery School Board (District 6) - Mitchell, Taylor-Holloway vying for Montgomery school board’s District 6 seat
