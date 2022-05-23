LawCall
Crash causes total interstate shutdown on I-65 at I-20 interchange

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Both the northbound and southbound lanes are currently shutdown on I-65 in Birmingham causing significant delays.

The crash is located at MP29 at exit 29 I-20 in Birmingham.

Please us an alternate route if possible.

First Alert Traffic