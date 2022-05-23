Crash causes total interstate shutdown on I-65 at I-20 interchange
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Both the northbound and southbound lanes are currently shutdown on I-65 in Birmingham causing significant delays.
The crash is located at MP29 at exit 29 I-20 in Birmingham.
Please us an alternate route if possible.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.