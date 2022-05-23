Crash causes total interstate shutdown on I-65 at I-20 interchange

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Both the northbound and southbound lanes are currently shutdown on I-65 in Birmingham causing significant delays.

The crash is located at MP29 at exit 29 I-20 in Birmingham.

Please us an alternate route if possible.

6:45AM Vehicles are able to pass on right shoulder at this time. #firstalertupdate https://t.co/kQNxQ9ayRI — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) May 23, 2022

