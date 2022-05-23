Cookie Fix impacted by Jif Peanut Butter recall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nationwide Jif Peanut Butter recall is impacting business here at home.

Cookie Fix won’t be selling any cookies that contain peanut for the foreseeable future after learning some of its cookie dough contained some of the recalled peanut butter.

Owner and founder of Cookie Fix, Amy Jason, said she and her husband learned about the Jif recall while watching the news.

“And so, since we have so many cookies with peanut butter, we immediately reached out to our Sysco rep to say what do we do? What do we need to know? And just kind of went from there,” Jason said.

Jason said at first glance, it didn’t look like any of Cookie Fix’s products were part of the recall.

But out of an abundance of caution, they made the decision to pull anything made with peanut butter.

Heartbreaking news for Jason whose favorite cookie is peanut butter.

“We got in touch with our new store in Huntsville, and our wholesalers who are in Tuscaloosa, Trussville, and Atlanta, and as well as Birmingham and let them know just don’t sell anything today until we find out a little bit more information,” Jason explained.

By May 23, Cookie Fix confirmed they had products matching the recalled lot numbers and started damage control releasing a statement on social media that some fan favorites won’t be around for a little while.

“We have to dispose of it, sadly, but that is just the safest thing. And then we will just not have our products with peanut butter for the next probably two to three weeks until everything’s back in stock and is verified that everything is safe,” Jason said.

But in the meantime, there are plenty of other options.

“We have about 25 items on our menu every month, and so the peanut butter only is about three of those, so still lost of great choices,” Jason explained.

Thankfully, there’ve been no reports of anyone getting sick from Cookie Fix cookies.

Jason recommends not eating any Cookie Fix frozen dough that contains peanut butter.

And if you have any of the products, you can return or exchange them at your nearest Cookie Fix location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.