Cars line up for several blocks for free gas event, drivers making major changes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High gas prices are causing a lot of us to make some major changes to our daily routines, but a free gas event is helping you go a little further, and some folks waited in a long line to gas up.

That line stretched several blocks as people waited hours to ensure they’d get the free gas on May 23.

The free gas started flowing around noon at the shell station on 3rd avenue west in Ensley, but folks lined up as early as 9:00 o’clock Monday morning.

They wanted to be at the front of line so they wouldn’t miss out on being among the 100 people getting $25 worth of gas.

Gas prices are well above $4 locally and some people said they’re not able to fill up as often as they used to.

They’re feeling the pinch as the price of most everything, including gas and food, continues to climb.

“I can’t get but two out of a pay period. I can’t go too far. I have to limit my going now. It will help me a whole lot because I can use the gas money for something else now. For food, or something else,” said Naomi Perkins.

“The gas…by the time you put $50 or $75 in your car, it’s not even over half. So that means by the time you put it in…the numbers go so fast. So, yeah, you know…it takes all your money,” said Sheila Coleman.

“I’m a retired, disabled veteran. It’s impacted the hell outta me. Excuse my French. I’m on a fixed income, you know. Not only is it gas, it’s groceries, everything. Everything’s going up but my paycheck as the man said in the song, you know,” said Don Williams.

If you missed out on Monday’s event, we’re expecting several more free gas events in the next few weeks.

