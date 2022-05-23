BPD: Person killed after being struck on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on May 22, 2022.

Police say this happened around 8:50 p.m. on I-65 South near the Green Springs Exit. So far, no word on what led to this accident.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.