BPD: Person killed after being struck on I-65

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65 South
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65 South(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on May 22, 2022.

Police say this happened around 8:50 p.m. on I-65 South near the Green Springs Exit. So far, no word on what led to this accident.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

