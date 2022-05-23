LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

The Battey Chef Jeffrey Compton: Butter Poached Redfish

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Battey Chef Jeffrey Compton: Butter Poached Redfish with new potato & blue crab salad, late spring vegetables, lemon bay aioli, and garden herbs.

New Potato & Blue Crab Salad

Ingredients:

2 pounds blanched baby red potatoes (fork tender)

½ pounds blue crab jumbo lump

1c blanched Mascotte green beans (sliced thin)

5 radish (sliced thin)

5 blanched asparagus(sliced thin)

¼c spring peas

¼c green onion (sliced)

2 Tbsp capers

parsley

Mint

Dill

cilantro

Directions:

Toss everything together in a large mixing bowl and fold in olive oil, sherry vinegar, and salt & pepper.

Lemon Bay Aioli

Ingredients:

2c Duke’s Mayonnaise

3 lemons + zest

2 fresh bay leaves

2Tbs roasted garlic

Salt & White Pepper

Directions:

In a Vitamix, add lemons (zested and juiced), bay leaf, roasted garlic and puree until smooth.

Wisk in the mixture to the remaining ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

Redfish Preparation:

With a six ounce filet of redfish, season with salt and sear the fish in a saute pan until golden brown. Poach the fish to finish in butter that has garlic, lemon, red chili, and bay throughout it.

Garnishes: Mint, dill, parsley, basil, and olive oil.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two teenagers, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
‘Most difficult customer ever’ message left on deaf woman’s receipt at coffee company
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather at times this week
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather at times this week
St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide in Riverside.
Riverside mayor mourning family involved in triple murder-suicide
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65 South
BPD: Person killed after being struck on I-65

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Butter poached redfish, potatoes & blue crab
Source: WBRC video
AAATC: Carnitas Tacos and Lettuce Wraps
Source: WBRC video
AAATC: Carnitas Tacos and Lettuce Wraps
Chef Ron: Blackened Catfish Over Cheesy Grits
Chef Ron: Blackened Catfish