The Battey Chef Jeffrey Compton: Butter Poached Redfish with new potato & blue crab salad, late spring vegetables, lemon bay aioli, and garden herbs.

New Potato & Blue Crab Salad

Ingredients:

2 pounds blanched baby red potatoes (fork tender)

½ pounds blue crab jumbo lump

1c blanched Mascotte green beans (sliced thin)

5 radish (sliced thin)

5 blanched asparagus(sliced thin)

¼c spring peas

¼c green onion (sliced)

2 Tbsp capers

parsley

Mint

Dill

cilantro

Directions:

Toss everything together in a large mixing bowl and fold in olive oil, sherry vinegar, and salt & pepper.

Lemon Bay Aioli

Ingredients:

2c Duke’s Mayonnaise

3 lemons + zest

2 fresh bay leaves

2Tbs roasted garlic

Salt & White Pepper

Directions:

In a Vitamix, add lemons (zested and juiced), bay leaf, roasted garlic and puree until smooth.

Wisk in the mixture to the remaining ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

Redfish Preparation:

With a six ounce filet of redfish, season with salt and sear the fish in a saute pan until golden brown. Poach the fish to finish in butter that has garlic, lemon, red chili, and bay throughout it.

Garnishes: Mint, dill, parsley, basil, and olive oil.

