Alabama names Ashley Priess-Johnston as new gymnastics head coach

Priess-Johnston was a ten-time All-American for the Crimson Tide, and was a member of the 2011 and 2012 national championship teams. She was also a member of the USA National Team for seven years.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the University of Alabama announced that Ashley Priess-Johnston has been named the new head coach of Alabama’s gymnastics team.

Priess-Johnston was a ten-time All-American for the Crimson Tide, and was a member of the 2011 and 2012 national championship teams. She was also a member of the USA National Team for seven years.

Priess-Johnston was an assistant coach on Auburn’s gymnastics team for the last four years, helping the Tigers place their fourth nationally last year, their highest finish in program history.

“Throughout this process with Ashley, we’ve been very impressed with her commitment to the total student-athlete,” said UA Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “One of the grittiest and most accomplished competitors in our program’s proud history, she has translated her achievements as a gymnast into a standout career as a coach, and we are thrilled to have her back in Tuscaloosa.”

Priess-Johnston takes over for former Alabama gymnastics coach Dana Duckworth, who stepped down after eight seasons with the Crimson Tide.

