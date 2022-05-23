LawCall
AL Sec. of State: Voter turnout expected to be 28%-32% for upcoming primary elections

Expected voter turnout for primary elections Tuesday
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just days away from primary elections in Alabama. We’re getting some insight into how many voters could show up at the polls.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill anticipates voter turnout will be anywhere from 28% to 32%, which is higher than previous years. Merrill says turnout will be higher because of the multiple candidates in the governor’s race and open U.S. Senate seat. Merrill says the senate race is breaking every record in the state for the amount of money being spent in a primary.

“When you combine those factors with good candidates with aggressive campaigns then your voter turnout should be higher, and the level of enthusiasm should be higher and that’s what we are seeing,” Merrill said.

Merrill tells us the money being spent in the governor’s race is also breaking records.

Voters head to the polls Tuesday, May 24.

WBRC FOX6 is On Your Side on election night with team coverage across the state. We’ll have race totals at the bottom of your screen. We’ll also provide live cut-ins throughout the night. You’ll be able to watch those cut-ins on the WBRC News app, wbrc.com and WBRC streaming platforms like Youtube.

