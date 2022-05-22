LawCall
Local sheriff says community tips are key during manhunts

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says sometimes, the big things that break open a case or...
Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says sometimes, the big things that break open a case or help law enforcement officers find they’re looking for are actually the small things.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Manhunts are pretty common. Recently, the search for an escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White made national headlines.

But what actually goes into a manhunt?

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says sometimes, the big things that break open a case or help law enforcement officers find they’re looking for are actually the small things.

Sheriff Shearon says while he can’t give away all their tracking secrets, there are some tricks to the trade. He says many times, multiple law enforcement agencies are involved and they all share information.

A lot of it is detective work and thinking like the person they are searching for.

The sheriff says they ask questions like: Where would they go? Who would they talk to?

Besides that though, he says the biggest help is the community tips.

“Community input is invaluable because you never know,” said Sheriff Shearon. “We’re a select few. We try to do what we can but you got 44,000 people in Chilton County. You got people everywhere that’s going to see different things that we might not see.”

If you ever see law enforcement asking for your help, Sheriff Shearon says they really do need it. He adds that no tip is too small because you never know what will lead to a capture.

