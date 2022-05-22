LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Governor Ivey to speak at Southern Sky Aviation

Governor Kay Ivey will make a campaign stop in Birmingham on May 23, 2022.
Governor Kay Ivey will make a campaign stop in Birmingham on May 23, 2022.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will make a campaign stop in Birmingham on May 23, 2022.

Governor Ivey will speak to supporters at Southern Sky Aviation at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The event will begin at 12:10 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass was arrested on human trafficking charges as well as marijuana possession.
Tuscaloosa hotel employees help save missing teen from Chicago, man arrested on human trafficking charges
Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two minors, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
FIRST ALERT: Better thunderstorm coverage for Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Better thunderstorm coverage for Sunday
A McAdory student is beating the odds crossing the stage at his high school graduation after a...
McAdory student beats the odds crossing the stage after car accident nearly ended his life
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two minors, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Inmate death under review in Shelby County
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
5 shot, 1 killed in early morning shootings Sunday, May 22
5 shot, 1 killed in early morning shootings Sunday, May 22