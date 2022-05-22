Governor Ivey to speak at Southern Sky Aviation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will make a campaign stop in Birmingham on May 23, 2022.

Governor Ivey will speak to supporters at Southern Sky Aviation at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The event will begin at 12:10 p.m.

