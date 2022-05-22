FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers this morning, widespread rain to come

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few showers with some embedded lightning continue to the northwest this morning with widespread showers and storms expected by the afternoon as a front enters the region from the northwest. With the rain and added cloud cover, the atmosphere will remain somewhat stable although a few strong storms remain possible through the morning. The showers and storms are expected to grow through the late morning and into the early afternoon as a front pushes south. The greatest threat for development will be ahead of the front. The chances for Severe Storms during the hours of maximum afternoon heating will still be limited by the cloud cover and temperatures are expected to top out near 85 for most locations through this afternoon.

After a period of dry weather, a wetter pattern will continue through the week but with the clouds and rain chances remaining high temperatures will be limited to more normal levels for late May. The tropical flow of moisture will continue to overspread the region through Thursday which will lead to a moist, unstable air mass and an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms going into the second half of the week.

There will be several factors including an early week disturbance rotating through the area followed by a front lifting north by Tuesday morning bringing more warm, Gulf air and increasing chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday. The higher rain chances and accumulating rainfall totals will be in West Alabama with the greater chance for strong thunderstorms. Beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday night there remains the threat for Severe Storms. This threat may linger into Thursday morning as another front approaches.

Following the passage of the cold front, drier, more stable conditions are expected to return by the end of the week and into the Memorial Day weekend.

Meanwhile, if you’re heading for the Gulf Coast this week be aware, a high rip current risk remains in effect through Friday for the coastal areas of Baldwin, Mobile, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Escambia counties. Red flags are flying, and swimmers are being urged to stay out of the water. Also, the UV Index remains high so remember the sunscreen.

