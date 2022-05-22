LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida

The couple apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states.
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Curtis
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (WTVY/Gray News) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by police as “con-artists” have been captured, WTVY reported.

William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, were apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida. They face charges in a number of states.

The Mathenys are accused of using a fake credit card to steal nearly $600 in gas in Dothan, Florida, this week. Houston County deputies also recovered thousands of dollars in equipment believed to be stolen.

The pickup truck they were last spotted in was also stolen, authorities say.

The couple faces charges in Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama and other states. They are believed to have stolen hundreds of thousands in merchandise, including large utility trailers and boats.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glass was arrested on human trafficking charges as well as marijuana possession.
Tuscaloosa hotel employees help save missing teen from Chicago, man arrested on human trafficking charges
FIRST ALERT: Better thunderstorm coverage for Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Better thunderstorm coverage for Sunday
A McAdory student is beating the odds crossing the stage at his high school graduation after a...
McAdory student beats the odds crossing the stage after car accident nearly ended his life
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts
27-year-old pedestrian killed in DUI accident in Piedmont

Latest News

This image provided by the Baltimore County Fire Department shows the scene of a Megabus crash...
27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
White House: 78,000 pounds of infant formula heading to US
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?