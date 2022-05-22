LawCall
4 dead following murder-suicide in St. Clair County

(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:47 a.m. on Sunday May 22, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police and Pell City Police responded to a call of a suicidal man on Depot Street in Riverside.


When police arrived on the scene, police saw a man armed with a handgun. According to officers, he shot himself moments later.

Police say they secured the scene, finding three female victims inside the house in the process, all suffering from gunshot wounds. Victims names have not been released at this time. An investigation is in progress. We will keep this story updated as details are made available.

