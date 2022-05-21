McAdory student beats the odds crossing the stage after car accident nearly ended his life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A McAdory student is beating the odds crossing the stage at his high school graduation after a car accident nearly ended his life.

This was a day the Bradberry family wasn’t sure they’d ever see, but they clung to their faith in God and got to witness their son cross the stage.

“Doctors said one thing, but God said another and we’re just proud,” said Mia Bradberry.

Surrounded by a village of family, friends, and supporters, Fredrick Bradberry made his way to his high school graduation a day many thought wouldn’t happen.

“This has been a journey. Fredrick…he’s worked hard to get here today. He’s fought a hard battle with the accident, but he’s still with us and we have been praying…not just us the family. It’s been the community, the school. I mean…we know that it wasn’t just our prayers alone that got him here,” Bradberry said.

Fredrick, his cousin, and little brother were involved in a car accident March 20.

Fredrick was trapped inside the burning vehicle and suffered 3rd and 4th degree burns over 75% of his body.

He’s had several major surgeries.

“He had less than a 5% chance of survival. Yes ma’am. And then a few weeks after that, they told us the best that we would get was him on life support at a nursing home,” Bradberry explained.

But Fredrick continues to beat the odds.

His mother, Mia, said doctors had never seen a patient with injuries like Fredrick’s survive.

“To see him go across that stage…I hope I don’t lose it…it’s going to be…I’m at a loss for words,” said Bradberry.

But as Frederick reached the platform, she found them.

“Just being here and having him here with us because he could not have been. So, it’s definitely a blessing and I’m just one proud mom,” Bradberry said.

Fredrick and his family are continuing the celebration with a huge graduation party.

Family and friends have created a GoFundMe page to help support Fredrick’s recovery.

If you’d like to help, visit: https://gofund.me/0171503b.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.