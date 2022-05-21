LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

McAdory student beats the odds crossing the stage after car accident nearly ended his life

Teen injured in crash graduates
By Chasity Maxie
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A McAdory student is beating the odds crossing the stage at his high school graduation after a car accident nearly ended his life.

This was a day the Bradberry family wasn’t sure they’d ever see, but they clung to their faith in God and got to witness their son cross the stage.

“Doctors said one thing, but God said another and we’re just proud,” said Mia Bradberry.

Surrounded by a village of family, friends, and supporters, Fredrick Bradberry made his way to his high school graduation a day many thought wouldn’t happen.

“This has been a journey. Fredrick…he’s worked hard to get here today. He’s fought a hard battle with the accident, but he’s still with us and we have been praying…not just us the family. It’s been the community, the school. I mean…we know that it wasn’t just our prayers alone that got him here,” Bradberry said.

Fredrick, his cousin, and little brother were involved in a car accident March 20.

Fredrick was trapped inside the burning vehicle and suffered 3rd and 4th degree burns over 75% of his body.

He’s had several major surgeries.

“He had less than a 5% chance of survival. Yes ma’am. And then a few weeks after that, they told us the best that we would get was him on life support at a nursing home,” Bradberry explained.

But Fredrick continues to beat the odds.

His mother, Mia, said doctors had never seen a patient with injuries like Fredrick’s survive.

“To see him go across that stage…I hope I don’t lose it…it’s going to be…I’m at a loss for words,” said Bradberry.

But as Frederick reached the platform, she found them.

“Just being here and having him here with us because he could not have been. So, it’s definitely a blessing and I’m just one proud mom,” Bradberry said.

Fredrick and his family are continuing the celebration with a huge graduation party.

Family and friends have created a GoFundMe page to help support Fredrick’s recovery.

If you’d like to help, visit: https://gofund.me/0171503b.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 On You Side Investigates: Glock Switches
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL

Latest News

Birmingham approves $6.6 million for rental assistance program
Birmingham approves $6.6 million for rental assistance program
Law enforcement memorial ceremony in Anniston
Law enforcement memorial ceremony in Anniston
Hotel employees help save missing teenager from Chicago
Hotel employees help save missing teenager from Chicago
The City of Birmingham has more money now to assist those needing help making rent and utility...
City of Birmingham adds millions to its Emergency Rental Assistance fund