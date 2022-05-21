LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Humid start to a rainy weekend

WBRC Saturday morning weather 5/21/22
By Fred Hunter
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning a cold front extends from North Texas to The Ohio Valley while Gulf moisture continues to stream north, raising dew points and bringing a generally muggy feel to the beginning of the weekend. With the moisture still in place there will be better chances for late day showers and thunderstorms with rain more prevalent in areas to the south. Some of these storms may be stronger with the potential for gusty winds and hail.

Sunday morning out the door
Sunday morning out the door(WBRC)

A cold front approaching from the northwest tomorrow will enhance rain chances with numerous showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and into the evening hours. The front is expected to stall by Monday which will continue the high rain chances through the beginning of next week.

Rain fall may decrease in coverage by Tuesday, but more widespread showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday as another front reaches the region. Some of these storms may hold a greater potential to reach severe limits according to long-range forecast models. Overall, with ample moisture available for these systems through the end of the week, the area may receive one to three inches of rain.

Meanwhile, if you’re heading for The Gulf Coast, red flags are flying and High Rip Current Dangers are expected for Baldwin, Mobile, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Escambia coastal areas through at least late Sunday night. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember the sunscreen!

