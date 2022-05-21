LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida

Joshua William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states.
The couple apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, FL. (WTVY) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists have been captured.

Joshua William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states.

A person recognized the couple after a Dothan police Facebook post was shared hundreds of times, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4.

The Matheny’s are accused of using a bogus credit card to steal nearly $600 in gas in Dothan this week, and Houston County deputies recovered thousands of dollars in equipment they are also alleged to have stolen.

The pickup truck they were last spotted in was also stolen, per Lt. Hall.

The couple faces charges in Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and other states and is believed to have stolen hundreds of thousands in merchandise, including large utility trailers and boats.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Glass was arrested on human trafficking charges as well as marijuana possession.
Tuscaloosa hotel employees help save missing teen from Chicago, man arrested on human trafficking charges
Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two minors, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
FIRST ALERT: Better thunderstorm coverage for Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Better thunderstorm coverage for Sunday
A McAdory student is beating the odds crossing the stage at his high school graduation after a...
McAdory student beats the odds crossing the stage after car accident nearly ended his life
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
Louisiana National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey will make a campaign stop in Birmingham on May 23, 2022.
Governor Ivey to speak at Southern Sky Aviation
Four dead in murder-suicide in St. Clair County
4 dead, including two minors, following murder-suicide in St. Clair County
Inmate death under review in Shelby County
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans
5 shot, 1 killed in early morning shootings Sunday, May 22
5 shot, 1 killed in early morning shootings Sunday, May 22