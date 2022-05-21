City of Birmingham adds millions to its Emergency Rental Assistance fund

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has more money now to assist those needing help making rent and utility payments approving millions of dollars in additional funds for its emergency rental assistance program.

The Birmingham City Council approved the allocation of $6.6 million for the ERA with the majority of that money being used to fulfill outstanding approved applications.

More than 2,000 people living in Birmingham received money from the ERA last year, totaling more than $10 million.

That money was a lifeline to families struggling to pay rent and utilities.

But the money ran out in February of this year, and hundreds of approved Birmingham applicants are still waiting to receive money.

“We are very excited to be able to continue to serve folks who have already applied and new applicants. So once we serve folks who have already applied, the opening our window for new applicants to be able to apply to sign up on our website to be able to use this money for a rent assistance and utilities, and we’re very opportunities available now for so many more residents,” Director of Community Development for the City of Birmingham, Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas.

For those who were approved but have not yet received their money, log onto the Neighborly application portal to check the status of your application.

You will need your case ID number.

Approved applicants can also call 205-778-2091 ONLY if they have already completed an application in Neighborly.

A case ID number is required.

In addition, first-time applications will be accepted June 13-July 29.

Residents should remember that several documents are required to complete the application process.

Applications will not be considered ready for review unless they are complete.

Click here for details.

