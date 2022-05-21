Birmingham Housing Authority looking to add more than housing to Southtown Court renovation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Housing Authority’s Southtown Court is rebuilding, but they are looking to bring in more than just homes.

It’s been six months since demolition began, but Birmingham’s Southtown Court started with 43 housing buildings and so far, they have demolished 29. Officials said it is all in an effort to revamp the area and turn it into housing and shopping.

Housing Authority CEO Dontrelle Foster said they are still in the demolition phase, and also working on the underground work right now. She said once complete, they will begin construction on 203 new units for seniors and families specifically. She said families that lived there before will have a choice if they want to come back.

But, Foster said they are building more than just houses, but recruiting retail spaces. She said it is all for the quality of life for current and future residents.

“Southtown Court is transforming away from just public housing, but mixed income community,” Foster said. “Where they have retail and are surrounded by St. Vincent’s and UAB. They will have the opportunity to have shopping centers and pharmacies to provide that better quality of living. Being surrounded by those amenities that can improve their life style.”

Foster said they are working to complete the project by 2024, but they are dealing with building material cost increases and unforeseen delays.

