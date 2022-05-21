LawCall
27-year-old pedestrian killed in DUI accident in Piedmont

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, May 20, around 4:46 p.m. 62-year-old Rory Calhoun’s truck left the road, hitting another vehicle, a pedestrian on a bike and Noble Bank on Main Street in Piedmont, according to Piedmont Police.

Police arrived on scene to find 27-year-old Thomas Benfield on the ground in front of the bank. He was pronounced dead on the scene according to Piedmont Police.

Calhoun was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries. Once being cleared, police say they took him to Piedmont City Jail for Criminal Negligent Homicide DUI. Police say additional charges are pending and he will be transported to Calhoun County Jail where his bond will be set.

Piedmont Police and Chief Nathan Johnson have extended their condolences to Benfield’s family.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

