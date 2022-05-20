Work begins on the new Oak Mountain Trail site off I-65 and the Tank Farm exit

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have noticed some changes happening off Interstate 65 and the Tank Farm exit in Pelham.

The city has cleared a bunch of land in the area in preparation for the Oak Mountain Trail Development Project.

Pelham is growing and the city is responding by adding several new projects to the area.

Pelham city leaders said they’re excited to finally be working on the Oak Mountain Trail Project located at the Tank Farm exit off I-65.

“And this is a piece of property that’s been for sale for a very long time, but the price was lowered and the owner had agreed to subdivide, so the city jumped right on that,” said City Manager, Gretchen DiFante.

She said the land is appealing because it’s one of few gateways to Pelham along I-65.

“So, what you see behind us is part of this hill coming down not only for better visibility to I-65 and from 52, but also to allow us to build up the site because it is in a hole. So, we’re very excited be able to do that,” DiFante explained.

The site will be home to a new Tractor Supply, which was grandfathered in from the previous landowner.

The city is now calling for people to submit plans to develop the rest of the land.

“And people can submit those through June 28, and what we’ve asked for is a hotel site, and two restaurants, or a restaurant/retail. So, that’s the Oak Mountain trail site,” DiFante said.

On May 18, Ascension St. Vincent’s announced that it has submitted an application to the state to bring a free-standing emergency room to the area.

The building will be just across the street from the Oak Mountain Trail site on Highway 52.

But what about the traffic?

“I think we’re fortunate that we live in a state that doesn’t invest millions of dollars into roadwork before you have the development. So, the way the works is you have to bring the development and then the roadwork will follow,” DiFante said.

DiFante said the new Tractor Supply store should be open before the end of the year.

And they’ll have a better idea of when the rest of the area will be up and running once the window to submit plans closes June 28.

