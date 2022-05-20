Tuscaloosa EMS prepares to host first ever expo

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Fire Department will be hosting one event for the first time, one that will be both entertaining and educational for you and your family.

It’s EMS week and for the first time ever the Tuscaloosa Fire Department’s EMS division will host its first expo. The event will take place on May 21 in the parking lot behind University Mall near the old Tuscaloosa fire training tower.

Paramedics say it made sense because about 80 percent of their calls are medical related. The expo will have fire trucks, ambulances, EMS units along with inflatables for children and a helicopter, and perhaps the best part of it all? It’s free admission.

“There will be us. There will be NorthStar Paramedic Services, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Northport Fire and also some of the volunteer departments in our county. We’ll have somebody there that can show you how you can properly install your child’s car seat,” said Tuscaloosa EMS Chief Chris Holloway.

Chief Holloway says the event begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.