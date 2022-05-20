LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa EMS prepares to host first ever expo

The Tuscaloosa Fire Department will be hosting one event for the first time, one that will be...
The Tuscaloosa Fire Department will be hosting one event for the first time, one that will be both entertaining and educational for you and your family.(WOIO)
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Fire Department will be hosting one event for the first time, one that will be both entertaining and educational for you and your family.

It’s EMS week and for the first time ever the Tuscaloosa Fire Department’s EMS division will host its first expo. The event will take place on May 21 in the parking lot behind University Mall near the old Tuscaloosa fire training tower.

Paramedics say it made sense because about 80 percent of their calls are medical related. The expo will have fire trucks, ambulances, EMS units along with inflatables for children and a helicopter, and perhaps the best part of it all? It’s free admission.

“There will be us. There will be NorthStar Paramedic Services, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Northport Fire and also some of the volunteer departments in our county. We’ll have somebody there that can show you how you can properly install your child’s car seat,” said Tuscaloosa EMS Chief Chris Holloway.

Chief Holloway says the event begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 On You Side Investigates: Glock Switches
‘It’s just spraying rounds everywhere’: Tiny, illegal machine gun device surfaces in Ala.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher
“Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Deputy immediately fired after drunken driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has apologized for comments made regarding name, image and...
‘That was a mistake and I apologize’: Coach Saban apologizes for comments made on NIL
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Latest News

Birmingham approves $6.6 million for rental assistance program
Birmingham approves $6.6 million for rental assistance program
Law enforcement memorial ceremony in Anniston
Law enforcement memorial ceremony in Anniston
Hotel employees help save missing teenager from Chicago
Hotel employees help save missing teenager from Chicago
There had been a threat to temporarily suspend the ambulance service on May 20, but not so,...
Greene County ambulance chairman vows service will continue