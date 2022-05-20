LawCall
Stop the violence rally planned in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some are saying they have had enough shootings and deaths in Tuscaloosa.

Deborah Minor a resident and concerned citizen organized a rally this weekend to offer solutions and hope to people sick of the violence.

Her goals are simple, bring people together, offer encouragement and advice while also spreading the message to people who play a part in the violence, that this can’t continue.

Minor there wasn’t one single shooting or one particular death that got her attention. But the accumulation of so many shootings involving young black men and children wore on her.

Tuscaloosa Police told us between January and April 2022, there were 6 homicides, 8 attempted murders, 22 shootings into homes or apartments with people in them and 26 felony assaults.

Minor called the violence out of control. She hopes many more will attend and pay attention to what’s discussed.

“I couldn’t stomach hearing another death, another shooting, another child. It was like giving me PTSD. I just couldn’t stand by and watch this happen,” she explained.

The rally is this Saturday at Freeman Park in Tuscaloosa. It’s from noon to 4 o’clock. Families are encouraged to attend. Food trucks will be there and activities will be available for young children during the event.

